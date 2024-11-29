Ice hockey league in view
Curious and focused ahead of Ljubljana premiere
Ice Hockey League champions go hunting for the "Dragons" for the first time this season this Friday. Meanwhile for Vadim Schreiner it's certainty: broken wrist, a few weeks break - the youngster is now missing twice.
Today in Ljubljana against the Olimpija "Dragons", on Sunday at home against Linz: The Ice Bulls had to wait a very long time for the season premiere meetings with this duo this season. The only thing missing after that is Graz on December 13.
"It's really something special when you face a team for the first time in a season," says Mario Huber, who is both curious and focused on the clash with the Slovenians. The striker scored his 100th and 101st league goals for Salzburg in the 5:1 win against Vorarlberg.
"I think our line is generally working well at the moment and doing a lot of things right," said the "double-packer", underlining the good performances of his strike partners Rowe and Hochkofler.
Wednesday's game ended bitterly for another Ice Bull. Having just scored his third goal of the season, Schreiner suffered a broken wrist. The Kaufbeurer will be out for a few weeks. "He did a good job, that of a man. And we don't have that many centers," said coach Oliver David, praising the youngster. He was due to join the German U20 team on Monday and should have played at the World Championships in Canada after Christmas. So he is now missing twice.
The 19-year-old is one of twelve imports for the champions. However, only ten are allowed on the match report at any one time. Against Vorarlberg, Tolvanen (in favor of another striker) and Nienhuis watched on after injury.R. G.
