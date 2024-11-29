Curious and focused ahead of Ljubljana premiere

Wednesday's game ended bitterly for another Ice Bull. Having just scored his third goal of the season, Schreiner suffered a broken wrist. The Kaufbeurer will be out for a few weeks. "He did a good job, that of a man. And we don't have that many centers," said coach Oliver David, praising the youngster. He was due to join the German U20 team on Monday and should have played at the World Championships in Canada after Christmas. So he is now missing twice.