Koralmbahn is finished, test runs are now starting

Last meters for the project of the century

33 kilometers long, two tubes, 70 cross-passages in which most of the technology is installed: In less than ten minutes' travel time, around 180 trains a day will transport thousands of passengers and many important goods on the line between the Lavant Valley and Deutschlandsberg. "I've been involved in the railroad for almost 30 years," says Schneider. The project of the century will be completed in a year's time. Then you will get on in Graz and 45 minutes later get off again in Klagenfurt.