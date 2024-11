Mick Schumacher and Mercedes go their separate ways

Mick's commitment "of crucial importance"

He wants to concentrate 100 percent on racing again and devote himself fully to the sporting aspect of racing. "Mick's hard work, diligence and determination in his role as reserve driver have been crucial for the team over the past two years," said Mercedes Head of Motorsport Toto Wolff. It remains to be seen whether Mick Schumacher will now concentrate fully on a career in the World Endurance Championship.