Las Vegas
Sinfully colorful and limitless
In Las Vegas, luck and bad luck go hand in hand. Only real gamblers risk everything HERE - and can also lose everything. But for vacationers, Vegas can be so much more: a city full of adventure that shows that the real prize lies in experiences away from the casinos.
I've never been much of a gambler - probably because I've always been unlucky at gambling. That's the price of luck in love. Nevertheless, it is an experience to stroll through the halls of flashing slot machines at the Paris Hotel - just like at any other hotel in Las Vegas. They are only fed with bills and credit cards, and yet the sound of coins echoes through the halls, played by the machines themselves. This is how they promise a win, however small it may be.
It works - at least for the many players of all ages and weights, who often camp out in front of one-armed bandits with motorized "luxury rollators". You almost wish them bad luck in love. But suddenly I spot our own tour guide, who has just apologized via WhatsApp message that she would be 30 minutes late. Now I know the reason. "I'm on a roll right now," she beams at me happily. So I'm happy with her!
But Las Vegas has so much more to offer than just gambling and loud bling-bling in the lobbies. A prime example of the city's constant change is the story of "Vegas Vickie" and "Vegas Vic". Their iconic neon figures adorned the famous Fremont Street for decades. The 12-metre-tall cowboy since 1951, the 7.6-metre-tall cowgirl since 1980. In 1994, they were "married" in a symbolic ceremony and were regarded as the glowing dream couple of Las Vegas.
But as is so often the case in Vegas, the union did not last forever. Vickie was dismantled in 2017 and has been shining in the lobby of the Circa Resort since 2020 following her restoration. Vic got stuck on Fremont Street and apparently continues to have more luck in gambling than in love.
While Vic and Vickie now pursue their own light play, Vegas shows that it can make an experience out of anything - even golf. But Topgolf is not about the calm and precision of a classic fairway: under party lights, with a view of the Strip, players hit their balls from air-conditioned platforms onto a huge lawn full of glowing targets.
Every shot is recorded digitally and the game feels more like an interactive video game than a traditional golf course. Next to me, people are laughing, clinking glasses and celebrating - golf becomes a social highlight. Cocktails and snacks accompany the game, and the evening glides along with the energy of a never-ending party. It's one of those typical Vegas attractions that makes you wonder why it's not found everywhere else in the world.
A few blocks away, the next adventure awaits: welcome to the Electric Playhouse at Caesars Palace. Here you are not just a spectator, but part of the production. Walls light up, floors begin to pulsate and every movement triggers lighting effects that change in real time. You can kick a virtual soccer through the halls or control a platform by running back and forth - even video games become a sweat-inducing challenge.
INFO
GETTING THERE: Vegas can be reached directly from Germany and Switzerland: Discover flies from Munich and Frankfurt, Condor from Frankfurt and Edelweiss from Zurich.
HOTEL RECOMMENDATIONS: The Hotel Paris has rooms with a view of the famous Bellagio fountain. A few months ago, the Hotel Fontainebleau opened with a view of the LED sphere "The Sphere".
Details: www.caesars.com and www.fontainebleaulasvegas.com
INFORMATION ON PLANNING A TRIP TO VEGAS:
www.visitlasvegas.de
GENERAL INFORMATION: www.visit-usa.at
For those who prefer to play hard rather than digital darts, the Flight Club on the Strip is the place to be. But reinterpreted as only Vegas can. As soon as you enter, the interior impresses with dark wood, elegant gold accents and dim lighting. The special feature here is the cameras in front of the dartboards. They evaluate throws at lightning speed, animated effects celebrate every hit and dozens of game modes provide variety for the whole family.
From flashing walls to howling motors
After the virtual action in the Electric Playhouse and modern darts action, there is no time to take a deep breath - after all, Vegas is known for getting the pulse racing. And what could be more adrenaline-pumping than getting behind the wheel of a real racing car yourself? As soon as you arrive at Dream Racing at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway, you can feel the tension rising.
In the middle of the gigantic Nescar racetrack, the smell of rubber and gasoline is in the air, the roar of the engines echoes across the track and the gleaming supercars in the pit lane make your heart beat faster. Dream Racing offers motorsport fans a unique opportunity to drive some of the world's most coveted cars on a professional race track.
With an impressive fleet including Ferrari F430 GT, Lamborghini Aventador and Porsche 911 GT, there is something for every adrenaline junkie. After an introduction by the instructor, who provides useful tips as a co-driver, it's time to hit the racetrack. On the outside, the airstream cuts sharply past the body of my 573 hp Acura NSX, while on the inside, every heartbeat is accompanied by the pulsing of the 3.5-liter V6 biturbo hybrid drive - at least for me, who has never driven 220 km/h before, and on a real race track at that.
After the adrenaline rush, the evening in Las Vegas naturally ends with glamor - for example at Papi Steak, one of the most popular restaurants. Here, dinner becomes a show: suddenly the lights dim, disco music plays and 20 waiters skip to the table with the famous Papi Steak in a glass box. The restaurant's logo is then branded into the steak in front of the guests. Who likes that? It's hard to believe: many - especially those who film the spectacle on their cell phones, either to impress their followers or to make their friends at home jealous or both!
In Las Vegas, one simple truth holds true: only real gamblers can win it all - or lose it all. But fortunately, this city is so much more than just roulette wheels and slot machines. A world of opportunities opens up for vacationers here: Adrenaline kicks on the racetrack, glowing neon adventures or a game of golf under the stars and spotlights - Vegas shows that there are countless ways to get your heart racing beyond gambling.
