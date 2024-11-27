Sinfully colorful and limitless

GETTING THERE: Vegas can be reached directly from Germany and Switzerland: Discover flies from Munich and Frankfurt, Condor from Frankfurt and Edelweiss from Zurich.

HOTEL RECOMMENDATIONS: The Hotel Paris has rooms with a view of the famous Bellagio fountain. A few months ago, the Hotel Fontainebleau opened with a view of the LED sphere "The Sphere".

Details: www.caesars.com and www.fontainebleaulasvegas.com

INFORMATION ON PLANNING A TRIP TO VEGAS:

www.visitlasvegas.de

GENERAL INFORMATION: www.visit-usa.at