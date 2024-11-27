And that makes you happy!
Scarlett Johansson: Husband is really naughty!
Scarlett Johansson has revealed that she feels "very, very lucky" to be married to Colin Jost. The 40-year-old actress and the 42-year-old comedian have been married since 2020 - and Johansson loves married life with the 'Saturday Night Live' star.
Johansson, who has a three-year-old son named Cosmo with Jost, gushed on "LIVE with Kelly and Mark": "He's a good guy ... he's a very, very, very great guy. I'm very lucky. He's a kind person and he's hilarious and considerate and loving and he's a great dad and I love him. I feel very, very lucky. But he also has a very naughty side. That keeps it interesting."
Staten Island ferry purchased
In 2022, Colin and Pete Davidson, his former "Saturday Night Live" co-star, bought a Staten Island ferry together. Johansson explained that the unusual purchase was typical of her husband's unique approach to life.
"Yes, it was, actually," the actress said of the unusual purchase. "I just thought: 'What to do with this boat? It needs to at least start earning its own mooring fees!" And so it did. "That year, the Tommy Hilfiger fashion show took place on the Staten Island ferry."
Anna Wintour in the "school toilet"
The actress added with a laugh: "I thought to myself: 'Fashion people on the Staten Island ferry? And what about the toilets? Did you at least renovate them? Colin replied: 'No, I don't really know...' You can still see everyone in the restrooms - from chest to knees, just like in elementary school. So I said: 'I wonder how this will go down'."
Co-host Kelly Ripa then joked: "It would be a highlight to see Anna Wintour in the toilet on the Staten Island ferry." However, Johansson reassured everyone: "Nevertheless, the event was a huge success! A complete success! If anyone wants to celebrate a bat mitzvah, just check out rentaferry.com. You would make our family very happy." Ripa then asked skeptically: "Is this website real?" Johansson laughed and joked: "No, but I should set it up right away."
