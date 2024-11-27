Vorteilswelt
Uproar before CL match

Stadium spat: Sturm fans wall up Graz town hall

Nachrichten
27.11.2024 10:52

The stadium dispute in Graz has reached a new climax: Sturm fans bricked up the entrance to the town hall on the main square on Wednesday night, but were caught doing so.

0 Kommentare

The fact that the Austrian champions do not have a stadium suitable for the CL and therefore have to play their matches in the "premier class" in Klagenfurt has been causing heated tempers among Sturm fans for months. Now a few supporters apparently wanted to make a (crazy) statement and symbolically show that - at least from their point of view - they are talking to a wall.

"Sturm's home is Graz!" Time and again, fans express their displeasure at matches. (Bild: Pail Sepp/Sepp Pail)
"Sturm's home is Graz!" Time and again, fans express their displeasure at matches.
(Bild: Pail Sepp/Sepp Pail)

As photos show, unknown persons bricked up the entrance to the town hall. However, they are said to have been caught by two employees of Holding Graz. As a result, an undermined wall was left behind. 

The Graz city government recently decided to rebuild and expand the Liebenau stadium. Up to 23,000 spectators are to be accommodated in the Champions League and international match-capable arena in future.

Can they achieve something historic?
Today, however, Sturm must return to the Wörthersee Stadion and achieve something historic against FC Girona in order to maintain their chances of reaching the top 24 and thus the play-offs. They have yet to win against Spanish clubs in six European Cup ties. A 1-1 draw at Real Sociedad in their most recent encounter in November 2021 was the highest of the highs.

The numerous fans of the champions are also longing for the premiere. Sturm has sold 24,000 tickets for the match.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

