Stadium spat: Sturm fans wall up Graz town hall

Can they achieve something historic?

Today, however, Sturm must return to the Wörthersee Stadion and achieve something historic against FC Girona in order to maintain their chances of reaching the top 24 and thus the play-offs. They have yet to win against Spanish clubs in six European Cup ties. A 1-1 draw at Real Sociedad in their most recent encounter in November 2021 was the highest of the highs.