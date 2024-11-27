BMW XM 50e: Asphalt monster with a good core

Driving citation

You have to want to make an appearance. But that is also the purpose of the BMW XM. As a 50e, it is not quite as over the top as its V8 colleagues, because the drive is quite a bit more well-behaved. They all have an electric range of around 50 kilometers, but the 50e is a little more economical without electricity. And with a base price of just under 128,000 euros, it is much cheaper: the cheapest V8 costs almost 50,000 euros more. This makes the 50e almost interesting for normal SUV customers who are looking for a certain extra kick.