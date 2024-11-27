One million hours
Court of Audit warns: Mobile care is at its limit!
As in the entire western world, the population in Carinthia is getting older and older. Many people are dependent on mobile care services to avoid having to go into a retirement home in their final years.
Almost one million hours of work per year - that's what the caregivers of the 18 providers who provide mobile care and support services in Carinthia from the state provide. Two thirds of the services are provided by the two largest providers, who are active in all Carinthian districts. There is a major shortage of skilled workers in the sector, as there is everywhere.
This presents the system with a difficult task, as significantly more services will be required in the coming years. According to Carinthia's demand and development plan, 1.24 million working hours will be required by 2030 - an increase of almost 25 percent. "This target is almost impossible to achieve, as most providers are working at full capacity," warns Günter Bauer, Director of the Carinthian State Court of Audit. "In addition, there is a shortage of nursing and care staff!"
The state should ensure the security of care in view of the demographic development and the associated increase in care requirements.
Günter Bauer, LRH-Direktor
The state already contributes 46.9 million euros to mobile care - the remaining costs are shared by the municipalities and those in need of care via their co-payment. The inpatient care sector still accounts for around 69 percent of Carinthia's expenditure - according to Bauer, this should urgently be relieved. "Sufficient capacity should be created in the area of mobile services," says Günter Bauer. "In order to achieve an increase in capacity, the state should define concrete measures that include all forms of care."
