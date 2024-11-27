Court of Audit warns: Mobile care is at its limit!

The state already contributes 46.9 million euros to mobile care - the remaining costs are shared by the municipalities and those in need of care via their co-payment. The inpatient care sector still accounts for around 69 percent of Carinthia's expenditure - according to Bauer, this should urgently be relieved. "Sufficient capacity should be created in the area of mobile services," says Günter Bauer. "In order to achieve an increase in capacity, the state should define concrete measures that include all forms of care."