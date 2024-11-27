Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

One million hours

Court of Audit warns: Mobile care is at its limit!

Nachrichten
27.11.2024 10:00

As in the entire western world, the population in Carinthia is getting older and older. Many people are dependent on mobile care services to avoid having to go into a retirement home in their final years.

0 Kommentare

Almost one million hours of work per year - that's what the caregivers of the 18 providers who provide mobile care and support services in Carinthia from the state provide. Two thirds of the services are provided by the two largest providers, who are active in all Carinthian districts. There is a major shortage of skilled workers in the sector, as there is everywhere.

This presents the system with a difficult task, as significantly more services will be required in the coming years. According to Carinthia's demand and development plan, 1.24 million working hours will be required by 2030 - an increase of almost 25 percent. "This target is almost impossible to achieve, as most providers are working at full capacity," warns Günter Bauer, Director of the Carinthian State Court of Audit. "In addition, there is a shortage of nursing and care staff!"

Zitat Icon

The state should ensure the security of care in view of the demographic development and the associated increase in care requirements.

Günter Bauer, LRH-Direktor

The state already contributes 46.9 million euros to mobile care - the remaining costs are shared by the municipalities and those in need of care via their co-payment. The inpatient care sector still accounts for around 69 percent of Carinthia's expenditure - according to Bauer, this should urgently be relieved. "Sufficient capacity should be created in the area of mobile services," says Günter Bauer. "In order to achieve an increase in capacity, the state should define concrete measures that include all forms of care."

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Felix Justich
Felix Justich
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf