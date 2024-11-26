"Didn't feel his age"
Probably the oldest man in the world died at the age of 112
Britain's John Tinniswood was born in Liverpool in 1912 and, according to the Guinness Book of Records, was the oldest man in the world. Now the 112-year-old has died in a care home in the north-west English town of Southport.
The Briton had taken over the title in April after the previous record holder Juan Vicente Pérez from Venezuela (114) died. According to the Guinness Book, the oldest person in the world is the 116-year-old Japanese woman Tomiko Itooka.
Wife died 38 years ago
Tinniswood was born in Liverpool on August 26, 1912 - just 20 years after the founding of his favorite football club, Liverpool FC. The World War II veteran outlived his wife Blodwen, whom he married in 1942, by around 38 years.
Man doesn't "feel" his age
When he celebrated his birthday in the summer, Tinniswood said when asked how it felt to be 112: "To be honest: no different." He doesn't feel the age, he's not excited about it. "That's probably the reason why I've reached it." He has no special secrets or diet. He likes to eat a portion of fish and chips on Fridays.
Only three Brits ever got older
Tinniswood reportedly died "surrounded by music and love". He is survived by a daughter, four grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. Only three people from the UK have ever lived to be older.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
