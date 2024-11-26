From New York to Vienna
Running club? “That would be a cool love story!”
Getting to know your future partner while running together? "That would be a cool love story," says 24-year-old Viennese Nadine, full of endorphins, after running five kilometers around the Ring with other like-minded people from the "Social Run Club". A trend from New York that has now arrived in the Austrian capital.
The concept is simple: every second Monday, participants meet after work at 5.45 p.m., warm up together under the guidance of a trainer and set off at 6.30 p.m. for a relaxed five-kilometer run along the Ringstrasse. The color system is particularly ingenious and makes it easier to get to know each other. A black sweatband indicates that you are single and interested in making new acquaintances. A white band stands for networking without further intentions. After the run, the evening is then celebrated in the rooftop bar of the 25hours Hotel with beats and drinks in a relaxed atmosphere - and chatting.
We didn't want to make this the 25th running event, but socializing and dating are definitely in the foreground.
The "Social Run Club" is organized by the congenial duo Patrik Gräftner (e.g. event series "Büroschluss", note) and Martin Schrödl, Hotel Director of the 25hours Hotel. "I saw the concept in New York and thought to myself that it could also be done in Vienna. Then I got in touch with Martin and he was immediately hooked. That's how the whole thing came about," explains Gräftner. "We didn't want to do the 25th running event, but the focus is definitely on socializing and dating."
"At 25hours, we always try to be something of a trendsetter. We are basically the first hotel to organize something like this with a dating aspect," says Schrödl, who emphasizes the fun factor of the "Social Run Club": "Anyone can come, from young to old, who wants to meet people. No one has to run the whole loop. You can turn back at any time and finish off the evening afterwards.
That would be a cool love story if I told my children one day that I met their dad through a running club.
Braving the weather
Around 50 runners took part in the inaugural event on November 4. At the second edition on November 18, the motivated runners braved the sometimes rainy weather - the alternative would have been an indoor workout. "That surprised us ourselves. The momentum developed in such a way that everyone wanted to run. At the beginning, we thought half of them didn't want to run at all. The fact that everyone was so keen was super cool."
Great idea in the age of dating apps
Participant Nadine is enthusiastic about the "Running & Dating" idea. "I think our society has forgotten a bit about getting to know each other in real life these days. It's all about dating apps and other online portals. I think it's really cool to be thrown in at the deep end here. I love running myself and it's great to meet people here who have a similar lifestyle."
Postscript: "It would be a cool love story if I told my children one day that I met their dad through a running club".
No shy looks at the bar, no cheap chat-up lines to get into conversation - the run serves as an ice-breaker to make casual contacts. "In the end, you have to talk about what you've experienced together. Run first, then chat and get to know each other," is how the organizers sum it up.
"Growing slowly"
The running club was deliberately launched by the organizers in winter in order to "grow slowly". If the event proves to be a success story and attracts several hundred participants, the plan is to organize it more often or to run it in relays with a registration system.
The next run of the "Social Run Club"(www.socialrunclub.at) will take place next Monday (December 2).
HARD FACTS:
Location: 25hours Hotel near the MuseumsQuartier, Lerchenfelder Straße 1/3, 1070 Vienna
- Every 2nd Monday from 5.45 pm: check-in in the lobby
- 6.30 pm: walk or run & socialize (5km - loop)
- Afterwards: Drinks & beats / Rooftop 25hours Hotel
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
