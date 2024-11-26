Running club? “That would be a cool love story!”

The concept is simple: every second Monday, participants meet after work at 5.45 p.m., warm up together under the guidance of a trainer and set off at 6.30 p.m. for a relaxed five-kilometer run along the Ringstrasse. The color system is particularly ingenious and makes it easier to get to know each other. A black sweatband indicates that you are single and interested in making new acquaintances. A white band stands for networking without further intentions. After the run, the evening is then celebrated in the rooftop bar of the 25hours Hotel with beats and drinks in a relaxed atmosphere - and chatting.