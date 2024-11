Burning motorhome rolled over campsite

Injured while trying to extinguish the fire

Even before the minibus had started rolling, the owner had tried in vain to extinguish the flames with a hand-held fire extinguisher. Four officers from the Dornbirn municipal police were initially able to contain the fire before it was extinguished by the fire department. The owner sustained minor injuries during his attempts to extinguish the fire and two motorhomes were slightly damaged due to the intense heat.