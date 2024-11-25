Bob Geldof reacts!
“Do They Know It’s Christmas” now racist?
Shortly before the 40th anniversary of the first release of the song "Do They Know It's Christmas", Irish pop star Bob Geldof (73) has defended his Band Aid campaign, which has recently been accused of "white saviorism" and racism.
"This little pop song has kept millions of people alive," Geldof responded in an interview with the Sunday Times. He added: "Why should Band Aid stop giving food to thousands of children who depend on us for a meal?"
Ed Sheeran triggers the debate
Geldof was responding to criticism from pop star Ed Sheeran (33), who preferred not to have his 2014 contribution to the superband Christmas hit included in the latest version. On Monday, an Ultimate Mix with voices from the 1984 original and the new versions from 2004 and 2014 will be heard on BBC radio for the first time.
Initiative shows negative image of Africa according to critics
Critics accuse the legendary charity song of promoting so-called "white saviorism". This is the idea that Western aid workers must "save" Africa. The song also reproduces harmful clichés about the continent and its people."
Sheeran had referred to the Ghanaian rapper Fuse ODG as justification. He accuses the initiative of cementing a negative image of Africa in the world, which is costing the continent economic growth, tourism and investment. Geldof described this as an "abstract prosperity world argument" that has nothing to do with reality. "There are 600 million people in the world who are starving - 300 million of them are in Africa. We would like it to be different, but it's not," he said.
Famine in Ethiopia
The frontman of the Boomtown Rats ("I Don't Like Mondays") wrote the song "Do They Know It's Christmas" in 1984 in response to reports about the famine in Ethiopia at the time. Sung by a whole host of stars such as George Michael, Phil Collins, Sting, Boy George and many others, it became a huge hit. Since then, Geldof claims to have generated more than 140 million pounds (around 168 million euros) in donations with his Band Aid initiative.
