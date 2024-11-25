Political dispute over Spittal district governor

Successor question makes politicians sit up and take notice

Carinthia's district governors are among the most powerful civil servants in the country, so it is only logical that the question of a successor should also make politicians sit up and take notice. Team Carinthia leader and Spittal mayor Gerhard Köfer, for example, commented: "At a time when cooperation and the common good should be paramount, I hope that Lerch's rumored party affiliation will not play a role in his decisions," said the club leader, who also wished Lerch all the best.