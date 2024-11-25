Successor question
Political dispute over Spittal district governor
After 15 years, the head of the authorities, Klaus Brandner, is retiring. The question of his successor is causing quite a stir among the opposition, as Carinthia's district governors are among the most powerful civil servants in the country.
The highly decorated post in Carinthia's largest district was actually not due to be filled until Tuesday in the state government meeting, but the result of the objectification process is said to have already been leaked: According to this, Markus Lerch - previously deputy district governor - is to succeed Klaus Brandner. From December, the head will retire after 15 years in this office.
Successor question makes politicians sit up and take notice
Carinthia's district governors are among the most powerful civil servants in the country, so it is only logical that the question of a successor should also make politicians sit up and take notice. Team Carinthia leader and Spittal mayor Gerhard Köfer, for example, commented: "At a time when cooperation and the common good should be paramount, I hope that Lerch's rumored party affiliation will not play a role in his decisions," said the club leader, who also wished Lerch all the best.
The FPÖ, on the other hand, is calling for more transparency in the appointment process: "We are calling on the governor to disclose everything transparently in advance," says FP leader Erwin Angerer. "We have also heard that Lerch did not emerge as the first choice in the objective selection process. The BH administrative director Sonja Berger was given a good chance. Is another woman being discriminated against here?" asks the FPÖ.
