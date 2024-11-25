Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Successor question

Political dispute over Spittal district governor

Nachrichten
25.11.2024 09:10

After 15 years, the head of the authorities, Klaus Brandner, is retiring. The question of his successor is causing quite a stir among the opposition, as Carinthia's district governors are among the most powerful civil servants in the country.

0 Kommentare

The highly decorated post in Carinthia's largest district was actually not due to be filled until Tuesday in the state government meeting, but the result of the objectification process is said to have already been leaked: According to this, Markus Lerch - previously deputy district governor - is to succeed Klaus Brandner. From December, the head will retire after 15 years in this office.

Successor question makes politicians sit up and take notice
Carinthia's district governors are among the most powerful civil servants in the country, so it is only logical that the question of a successor should also make politicians sit up and take notice. Team Carinthia leader and Spittal mayor Gerhard Köfer, for example, commented: "At a time when cooperation and the common good should be paramount, I hope that Lerch's rumored party affiliation will not play a role in his decisions," said the club leader, who also wished Lerch all the best.

The FPÖ, on the other hand, is calling for more transparency in the appointment process: "We are calling on the governor to disclose everything transparently in advance," says FP leader Erwin Angerer. "We have also heard that Lerch did not emerge as the first choice in the objective selection process. The BH administrative director Sonja Berger was given a good chance. Is another woman being discriminated against here?" asks the FPÖ. 

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Jennifer Kapellari
Jennifer Kapellari
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf