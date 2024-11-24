Youngsters cause a stir on the internet

Enthusiastic audience

"I have already given and seen many presentations. But I've never experienced anyone being so attentive the whole time and finding the topic so exciting," says Eichriedler happily. "The feedback was very positive. The only criticism was that the first episode was over and people would have liked to see more," smiles Eichriedler. The first episode was also uploaded to the Braunau am Inn scout group's YouTube channel at the same time. New episodes can be seen every Friday from 6 pm.