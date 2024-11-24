Russian family must now be naturalized

The province of Styria resisted naturalization

In order to be naturalized, however, you have to renounce your citizenship that you no longer want. The Office of the Styrian Provincial Government therefore asked the family of three to do so. To do so, they should have handed in their passports at the Russian embassy in Vienna, where the greatest danger lurks: if the three of them enter the embassy, they could be taken straight from there to Russia, possibly even directly to the war zone!