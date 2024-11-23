Vorteilswelt
Still without a set win

The whole league laughs at Klagenfurt’s volleyball players

Nachrichten
23.11.2024 15:01

Bottom of the league and yet to win a set! VBK Klagenfurt's Bundesliga volleyball team have had a really lousy start to the season. The negative record has drawn a lot of ridicule on the Internet. .

Seven games have been played in the Volleyball Bundesliga - and bottom team VBK Klagenfurt has not even won a set, losing every match outright 0:3! With this catastrophic result, the "Wörthersee Lions" have made the worst start to a season.

The Klagenfurt team is made fun of on Instagram.
The Klagenfurt team is made fun of on Instagram.
(Bild: zVg)

League makes fun of Klagenfurt
The series is so bad that even the league (ÖVL) is making fun of it. On the official Instagram page of the "Powerfusion Volleyleague Men", the VBK boys are being made fun of (not seriously, of course). One of the many pictures posted, for example, showing three men with a blind man's ribbon and stick, is entitled: "Klagi (note: Klagenfurt) in search of points."

VBK remains true to its line
VBK boss Karin Frühbauer: "We started our preparations too late due to the change of coach, the diagonal attackers are not performing - we are having lots of discussions." She wants to stay true to the line with the locals: "What's the point of spending a lot of money if I only finish fourth?" In the battle to stay in the league, Sokol Vienna are coming this Saturday - will they win their first set? 

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Claudio Trevisan
Claudio Trevisan
