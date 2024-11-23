The whole league laughs at Klagenfurt’s volleyball players

VBK remains true to its line

VBK boss Karin Frühbauer: "We started our preparations too late due to the change of coach, the diagonal attackers are not performing - we are having lots of discussions." She wants to stay true to the line with the locals: "What's the point of spending a lot of money if I only finish fourth?" In the battle to stay in the league, Sokol Vienna are coming this Saturday - will they win their first set?