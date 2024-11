Man died after Krampus run: cause determined

Exhaust fumes spread throughout the interior

Five days after the accident, the cause of death has been established. As the investigators had already feared, the young farmer died of carbon monoxide poisoning. This has now been confirmed by the autopsy. As the parking heater was operated with fuel, it can be assumed "that the exhaust fumes were not properly discharged and therefore spread throughout the vehicle", according to the investigators. The car and the parking heater were seized for investigation purposes.