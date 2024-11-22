Cheating in Formula 1?
Teams in the gray area: “This is very strange!”
Cheating and exploiting gray areas have been part of the business in Formula 1 for years - but this year, the accusations of cheating are piling up and the individual teams are repeatedly accusing each other of it. There is no peace in Las Vegas either. Red Bull chief advisor Helmut Marko, however, is amused and emphasizes: "This is very strange,
The FIA experts have already had to go out several times this year to investigate allegations of cheating in Formula 1. And there is no peace in Las Vegas either. As reported by "Auto Motor und Sport", Ferrari and other teams were forced to modify their cars.
The racing teams had exploited a gray area to reduce the ground clearance of their cars. This would have given the teams an advantage, especially in the corners. However, a competitor, rumored to be Red Bull, is said to have informed the FIA about the trick. So the experts moved in and put an abrupt end to the practice.
Not the first case of cheating allegations in the current season. The more intense the title fight became, the more openly the teams seemed to "snitch" on each other. Some prominent examples: Red Bull had to prove that they did not alter the height of the front underbody at Parc-Ferme without permission. The inspectors even visited the factory in Milton Keynes. McLaren, on the other hand, was forced to modify its rear wing, which was too flexible.
Marko is amused
The effects are still being felt, even though Red Bull driver Max Verstappen should no longer be out of contention for the next world championship title. Since the Brazil weekend, McLaren, Williams and Ferrari have also been unable to use their biggest advantage. The teams had injected water into the tires via valves, which made them perform longer. But once again, the trickery was discovered.
In Brazil, this had to be dispensed with, which was clearly visible according to Red Bull consultant Marko, as he amusedly revealed to "Sport 1": "During the sprint in Sao Paulo, we were suddenly faster than the McLaren and Ferrari at the end - although we didn't change anything. But they were suddenly struggling with high tire wear. That's very strange ..."
