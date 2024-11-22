Vorteilswelt
"Are inconsolable"

Pitt parents haven’t seen their grandson for 8 years

Nachrichten
22.11.2024 16:00

The end of Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie's marriage has not only made headlines, it has also been hard on the family. As an insider has now revealed, the Hollywood star's parents have not seen their grandchildren for eight years.

Eight years have passed since the news of Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie's separation hit like a bombshell. And Pitt's parents haven't seen their six grandchildren for just as long. At least that's what an insider claims in an interview with the Daily Mail. 

No contact with grandparents
"Brad Pitt's parents have not been able to see their beloved grandchildren for around eight years because the divorce and legal battle between Brad and Angelina is still ongoing," the insider explained.

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie together with Bill and Jane Pitt at the 2012 Oscars (Bild: www.pps.at)
Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie together with Bill and Jane Pitt at the 2012 Oscars
(Bild: www.pps.at)

A difficult lot for William (83) and Jane Pitt (84). The two are "heartbroken" as they fear "never being able to see their son's offspring again", according to the insider.

Good relationship before the marriage ended
Particularly bitter: "Before the separation, they were a part of the children's lives and they spent a lot of time together," the insider revealed.

However, it wasn't just the Pitt-Jolie kids' relationship with their grandparents that wasn't the best recently, but especially their relationship with dad Brad. In recent months, several children have dropped the Pitt surname - Shiloh even officially. On her 18th birthday, the Hollywood stars' biological daughter applied to have her name changed from Jolie-Pitt to Jolie. With success.

The fact that not only she, but also her son, now has hardly any contact with the children has hit the Pitts hard. According to the insider, it is a fact that is really "tragic for both sides".

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Daniela Altenweisl
Daniela Altenweisl
