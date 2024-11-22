Can these three women surprise in Graz?

The KFG with top candidate Claudia Schönbacher was only founded last year after the Graz city councillor and some of her fellow campaigners were kicked out of the FPÖ in the wake of the financial scandal. Since then, they have sharply criticized their former party and have dedicated themselves to clearing up the affair. The "Korruptionsfreie Bürgerliste" has - like all other "small" parties - a small budget and focuses on small-scale, citizen-oriented work in the districts of Graz. In the election campaign, the focus is on issues such as animal welfare, driving and transparency.