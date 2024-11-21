Sources of hope form the last yearbook

"Around 64 million printed pages weighing 250 tons, the term of office of five popes and four diocesan bishops, one diocesan administrator and one apostolic administrator in our diocese lie between the first yearbook designed by Siegfried Muhrer in October 1977 and the 48th and final edition that has now been published," says Matthias Kapeller, who, as head of the diocese's press office, has had overall editorial responsibility for "the diocese's journalistic calling card" for 30 years.