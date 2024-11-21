312 strong pages
Sources of hope form the last yearbook
After almost five decades, the publication series is coming to an end and the diocese is focusing on new, electronic media instead of print.
"Around 64 million printed pages weighing 250 tons, the term of office of five popes and four diocesan bishops, one diocesan administrator and one apostolic administrator in our diocese lie between the first yearbook designed by Siegfried Muhrer in October 1977 and the 48th and final edition that has now been published," says Matthias Kapeller, who, as head of the diocese's press office, has had overall editorial responsibility for "the diocese's journalistic calling card" for 30 years.
48th and last yearbook
"Sources of Hope": Yearbook 2025 of the Diocese of Gurk; 312 pages, 15 euros, available in parishes, bookshops and at www.kath-kirche-kaernten.at/jahrbuch.
Every year, renowned authors write articles on major topics. This year's theme is "Sources of hope", on which monk David Steindl-Rast and political advisor Thomas Hofer also have interesting things to say.
"In the course of the feedback on synodal church development, it has become clear that a contemporary proclamation of the Christian faith is of crucial importance," says Bishop Josef Marketz. This is why the 48th yearbook is the last, and in future the diocese will focus more on new paths and new formats.
