80 million euros for agricultural photovoltaic parks

Climate-neutral energy supply

The mega-project is also receiving money from the EIB - a total of 80 million euros. The Püspök Group is implementing the project together with Erste Bank Austria, which is also providing a loan of 43 million euros. Of this, 28 million euros will be refinanced by the EIB. This therefore covers 72 percent of the total costs of EUR 144 million. "The planned solar farms represent another important step towards a climate-neutral energy supply and will help to reduce Europe's dependence on oil and gas imports," explains EIB Vice-President Thomas Östros. A rapid expansion of renewable energy is crucial for the decarbonization of the economy.