Money from the EU bank
80 million euros for agricultural photovoltaic parks
The Püspök Group is building six agrivoltaic plants in northern Burgenland. Money is also being provided by the European Investment Bank (EIB). The mega-project is intended to help reduce dependence on oil and gas imports.
Agri-PV plants with a total output of 257 megawatt peak (MWP) will be built in Nickelsdorf, Parndorf, Gattendorf and Mönchhof by mid-2026. There will also be a modern battery storage system with a capacity of 4.1 megawatts/8.6 megawatt hours. This will enable 71,000 households to be supplied with clean electricity.
Climate-neutral energy supply
The mega-project is also receiving money from the EIB - a total of 80 million euros. The Püspök Group is implementing the project together with Erste Bank Austria, which is also providing a loan of 43 million euros. Of this, 28 million euros will be refinanced by the EIB. This therefore covers 72 percent of the total costs of EUR 144 million. "The planned solar farms represent another important step towards a climate-neutral energy supply and will help to reduce Europe's dependence on oil and gas imports," explains EIB Vice-President Thomas Östros. A rapid expansion of renewable energy is crucial for the decarbonization of the economy.
"The support of the EIB and Erste Bank enables us to realize six agricultural photovoltaic parks, which represent a milestone on our way to a sustainable energy future," explains Lukas Püspök, Managing Director of the Püspök Group. Not only are we accelerating Austria's path to energy independence, but we are also making a contribution to achieving the climate targets.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.