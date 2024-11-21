After the cold, the sun will return at the weekend

The next disturbance zone will arrive from the northwest on Tuesday. Before then, a few patches of fog and high fog will still be present, especially over the lowlands, with the last windows of sunshine towards the southeast. However, compact clouds and rain showers will quickly spread, with most of the precipitation expected in the northern Alps and later in the south of the country. The snow line in the northern Alps will fall towards 1200 meters above sea level by the evening, while it will remain even higher in the south. The wind will be weak, in the north partly moderate from the west. Early temperatures will range from minus four to plus four degrees, with daytime highs of five to eleven degrees.