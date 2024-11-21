Rain only on Tuesday
After the cold, the sun will return at the weekend
After a Friday characterized by wintry conditions, the weather will be milder in the coming days. Sunshine and foehn winds will dominate, especially on Sunday. It will remain mostly sunny with scattered patches of fog until Tuesday. Then rain showers will move across the country, reported Geosphere Austria.
The dense clouds of the night will slowly clear on Friday morning and the last snow showers will also temporarily subside in the west. In the afternoon it will be sunny in many parts of the country, only in the west will the clouds persist and snow showers will fall again.
The wind will blow moderately to briskly, in the Vienna Basin and northern Burgenland also strongly, from west to northwest. The lowest temperatures will be between minus seven and plus two degrees, with daytime highs reaching minus two to plus four degrees.
Rising air pressure
Under rising air pressure, sunny weather will prevail in many parts of the country on Saturday. Only in the northern foothills of the Alps will dense clouds persist for longer and it will snow there at times. The wind will often be brisk, in the north and east in exposed locations sometimes strong to stormy, from a mostly westerly direction. Early temperatures will range from minus eight degrees in the south to plus one degree in the eastern parts of the country. Daytime highs will be between minus one and plus seven degrees.
Mild weather at medium altitudes
On Sunday, sunny skies will predominate under the influence of high pressure, although high and medium-high cloud fields will noticeably dampen the sunshine. Morning fog patches will usually only last for a short time. In the valleys along the main Alpine ridge, the wind will often be foehn-like, everywhere else rather weak to moderate from mostly southerly directions. Early temperatures will be between minus eight and minus one degree Celsius, daytime highs will reach three to twelve degrees Celsius, and it will be particularly mild at medium altitudes due to the foehn.
Rain expected on Tuesday
In the typical foggy regions in the lowlands of the north and east, some fog will persist until after midday on Monday. Away from this, the day will often be sunny, with high-lying veil clouds hardly disturbing. In the afternoon, extensive clouds will gather from the west, but it should remain largely dry until the evening. The wind will blow mostly weak to moderate from different directions. Early temperatures will range from minus six to plus four degrees. Daytime highs will reach between four and 13 degrees, with the mildest temperatures in the west.
The next disturbance zone will arrive from the northwest on Tuesday. Before then, a few patches of fog and high fog will still be present, especially over the lowlands, with the last windows of sunshine towards the southeast. However, compact clouds and rain showers will quickly spread, with most of the precipitation expected in the northern Alps and later in the south of the country. The snow line in the northern Alps will fall towards 1200 meters above sea level by the evening, while it will remain even higher in the south. The wind will be weak, in the north partly moderate from the west. Early temperatures will range from minus four to plus four degrees, with daytime highs of five to eleven degrees.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
