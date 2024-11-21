Almost one in three want to save on presents this year

A third take advantage of Black Friday

Christmas presents are being bought earlier and more planned this year in order to make do with the comparatively smaller shopping budget. As a result, 29% of Austrians are already using the days surrounding Black Friday to buy gifts at discounted prices, which is significantly more than last year (18%). On the other hand, spontaneous impulse purchases - the actual domain of bricks-and-mortar retailers - are taking a back seat when it comes to Christmas shopping this year. This has resulted in a shift in gift spending from offline to online.