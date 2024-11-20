Mette-Marit's son
Auto Draft
New, serious accusation against Marius Borg Høiby: Mette-Marit's son is accused of a second rape. A decision will soon be made on whether he should be remanded in custody.
A second incident has been uncovered, said Andreas Kruszewski, the Oslo police prosecutor in charge of the case, after the end of a detention hearing in the Norwegian capital. An investigation is now underway. As in the other case, it is about sexual contact with a woman who was unable to resist the act.
Pre-trial detention already requested
Kruszewski said that this was the reason why they had asked for the 27-year-old to be remanded in custody for two weeks. According to information from the court, a decision on this should be made during the course of the day, but was still pending in the late afternoon.
It was the third time in four months that the handcuffs had clicked for the 27-year-old. He is already accused of assault on ex-girlfriends, damage to property and other offenses, and now Marius is also accused of sexual contact with an unconscious or defenceless person.
What the Crown Prince says about the arrest
Høiby is the eldest son of Norwegian Crown Princess Mette-Marit and the stepson of heir to the throne Crown Prince Haakon. The palace would not comment on the new allegations. Crown Prince Haakon did, however, comment on the allegations against his stepson during a visit to Jamaica, where he is scheduled to remain until Wednesday as a special envoy for the UN Development Program UNDP.
"These are serious accusations that Marius is facing," Haakon told the NRK radio station. His thoughts are with all those affected and he trusts that the police and judiciary are doing a good job.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.