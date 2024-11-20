Auto Draft

What the Crown Prince says about the arrest

Høiby is the eldest son of Norwegian Crown Princess Mette-Marit and the stepson of heir to the throne Crown Prince Haakon. The palace would not comment on the new allegations. Crown Prince Haakon did, however, comment on the allegations against his stepson during a visit to Jamaica, where he is scheduled to remain until Wednesday as a special envoy for the UN Development Program UNDP.