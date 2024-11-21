Uproar over “lenient sentence”: an explanation

Act before or after the last verdict

As there is confusion about the additional sentence, the "Krone" asked the Vice President of the Linz Regional Court, Walter Eichinger, for an explanation. "If an offense becomes known that could have been tried at an earlier trial, the judge must formulate an overall sentence." This means that if an offense occurred before another trial against the perpetrator but was not known at the time, the judge must later act as if he is trying everything. In the case of Christa P., the judge therefore had to pass an overall sentence - as if the theft and drug offense that had already been convicted were also being tried. This sentence was 24 months - minus the 18 months already imposed, six months remain.