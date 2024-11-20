As thanks for soldiers?
Russia donates 70 animals to North Korea’s zoo
Russian President Vladimir Putin has presented North Korea with more than 70 animals from the Moscow Zoo. These include a lion, brown bears, yaks and various bird species. This is the fourth time this year that the two countries have exchanged animals.
The animals are "a gift from Russian President Vladimir Putin to the Korean people", explained the government in Moscow and published a video of the zoo animals' journey. The transportation was supervised by the Russian Minister of Natural Resources, Alexander Kozlov.
"Symbols of support, kindness and care"
The video shows, among other things, an African lion being transported by plane in a crate. "Animals have historically played an important role in international relations and serve as symbols of support, kindness and care," explained the politician.
North Korea has already received eagles, pythons and parrots
The Moscow Zoo had already given away more than 40 animals in April - eagles, pythons, parrots and flying foxes were flown to North Korea at the time. In August, Putin sent 24 Orlov trotters to his ally, the dictator Kim Jong-un. The North Korean dictator took a particular liking to this breed of horse because of its characteristic white coat. At the time, it was suspected that the horses could have served as part payment for North Korean artillery shells delivered to Russia.
Kim also gave Putin an animal gift in June: the despot presented him with a pair of Pungsan hunting dogs. The four-legged friends are a typical breed of the isolated country.
Great concern about military cooperation
The generous gift could be a gesture of thanks to Kim, who is said to have provided him with thousands of North Korean soldiers for his war of aggression in Ukraine. The deepening relationship and military cooperation between the two countries is a cause for concern for many observers in the West.
