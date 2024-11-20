North Korea has already received eagles, pythons and parrots

The Moscow Zoo had already given away more than 40 animals in April - eagles, pythons, parrots and flying foxes were flown to North Korea at the time. In August, Putin sent 24 Orlov trotters to his ally, the dictator Kim Jong-un. The North Korean dictator took a particular liking to this breed of horse because of its characteristic white coat. At the time, it was suspected that the horses could have served as part payment for North Korean artillery shells delivered to Russia.