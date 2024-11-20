Talent between chessboard and tavern

Fynn Schott has hardly been able to get his (big) feet on Styrian soil for two years now. The 18-year-old has been dribbling for CB Gran Canaria since the summer of 2023, plays for the second team in the third Spanish league and attends the academy there. On Thursday and Sunday, the home national team will play away against Albania and Armenia in the World Cup qualifiers for 2027. "I want to make the team better with my skillset," says the self-confident 2.07-meter man.