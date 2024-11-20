"Weird as hell!"
Kim simulates sex date with Musk robot Optimus
Kim Kardashian is once again causing a stir among her fans. On Instagram, the reality TV actress shows herself with her "new boyfriend". Only it's not made of flesh and blood ...
On Wednesday, Kim Kardashian shared a series of pictures on Instagram that seem a little disturbing. The snapshots show the 44-year-old simulating a sex date with Musk's Optimus.
Kim on a sex date with a robot
"Kim, who is only wearing suspender-style tights, a bra and a black bomber jacket with high heels, and the Tesla robot naturally get down to business in a cybercab. In some photos, Kardashian can be seen posing in front of the car.
In another picture, the mother-of-four has made herself comfortable on Optimus' lap. It almost looks as if he is reaching out to grab Kim's protruding backside. Another shot shows Kardashian and the robot holding hands.
"Hope he treats you well"
It's no wonder that fans vacillate between amusement and horror. "I hope he treats you well," joked one fan. "She's finally found the man of her dreams," laughed another.
Other followers of "The Kardashians" star, on the other hand, were downright shocked. "That's fucking weird. No way!" commented one fan. "It gives off a really weird vibe, to be honest," said another.
Optimus "loves" Kardashian
Kim Kardashian posted a video of the Tesla robot, which was developed by Elon Musk, on Twitter earlier this week. In the clip, Optimus can be seen interacting with his new owner, for example, merging his hand with Kardashian's hand as a sign of his "love" for the heart and performing a little dance. "Ah, are you from Hawaii?" Kim is heard asking off-screen.
The Tesla robot is due to be available from 2026 and will serve as a personal assistant to take over simple household tasks. However, the little helper from the future will not be a bargain. Optimus will reportedly cost up to 28,000 euros.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
