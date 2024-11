“Social insurance” fraudsters want your data

If you are not careful, you could fall for the email, as the text sounds quite official: "Following a review of your contributions by the Austrian Social Insurance, it has been determined that you may be entitled to a refund of EUR 180.50. In order to receive the refund, we ask you to check and enter your details carefully. This will ensure that the amount can be correctly transferred to your account. For security reasons, a member of the Austrian Social Insurance will contact you by telephone to confirm your identity and protect the reimbursement process. For further questions or to confirm your claim, you can contact us directly. Your Austrian Social Insurance."