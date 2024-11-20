Paths of lights, angels, punch – it’s very Christmassy

"Experience shows that visitors to the Christmas markets are primarily looking for the familiar and appreciate the traditional atmosphere. Regular visitors often know exactly where to find their favorite stalls, which is why the stall locations usually remain unchanged. Nevertheless, novelties are also tried out," emphasizes Thomas Ebner from the regional committee for market, street and itinerant trade. "Prices remain stable compared to the previous year. Depending on the type and mixture, the punch costs between three and five euros," emphasizes Ebner. Only the deposit for the mugs will be increased to three euros in Linz.