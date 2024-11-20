Advent markets open
Paths of lights, angels, punch – it’s very Christmassy
Most of the Advent markets in the country open their doors this weekend. The "Krone" asked around to find out which traditions and innovations will score points in Upper Austria this year. The city of Wels is even promoting itself as the "Capital of Christmas".
"We have been running our punch hut at the Christmas market in Linz's Volksgarten for over 20 years and are really looking forward to the coming season," says exhibitor Heinrich Straßmeier. Almost all of Upper Austria's Christmas markets open around November 23.
The entrance fee is new
There is one exception in Linz: the "Winterzauber" in the Stiegl-Klosterhof, which started a week earlier, on November 15. "The 'Winterzauber' is particularly inspiring thanks to its impressive decorations," describes David Retzer from the Linz Tourist Board. A new feature here is an admission price of five euros, which includes a hot drink of your choice.
Weekly changing exhibitors
There are also some new features at the other markets in Upper Austria this year. In Linz, these mainly concern the Christmas market at the Volksgarten. A new entrance portal with illuminated baubles welcomes visitors from the direction of the main train station, the fairytale village has been expanded to include playhouses for children, and a pop-up Christmas hut offers weekly changing exhibitors. In addition, the nativity scene stand returns after a break.
Prices remain stable compared to last year. Depending on the type, the punch costs between three and five euros.
Thomas Ebner, Markt-, Straßen- und Wanderhandel
In Steyr, the Advent village on the town square offers a purely culinary experience this year, "with specialties such as flamed salmon as a highlight", says Sigrid Hackl from the Steyr Tourist Board.
Kilometre-long path of lights
"Something special is the 1.7-kilometre-long trail of lights through Wels' city center with its beautiful Christmas lights. The 30 Christmas angels on the trees are brand new," enthuses Peter Jungreithmaier, Managing Director of Wels Marketing. The city is applying for the EU Commission's "Capital of Christmas" title: "I think we're right up there."
In Natternbach, there is also a walk through the "world of lights" in the IKUNA forest for the first time this Advent, the path is one kilometer long.
Tradition and a sense of home
The Wolfgangsee Advent (from November 22nd to December 22nd) focuses on "authentic traditions and the feeling of home". With the WolfgangseeSchifffahrt, guests have the opportunity to travel between the idyllic towns of St. Gilgen, Strobl and St. Wolfgang and enjoy the magic of the Advent season.
"Experience shows that visitors to the Christmas markets are primarily looking for the familiar and appreciate the traditional atmosphere. Regular visitors often know exactly where to find their favorite stalls, which is why the stall locations usually remain unchanged. Nevertheless, novelties are also tried out," emphasizes Thomas Ebner from the regional committee for market, street and itinerant trade. "Prices remain stable compared to the previous year. Depending on the type and mixture, the punch costs between three and five euros," emphasizes Ebner. Only the deposit for the mugs will be increased to three euros in Linz.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.