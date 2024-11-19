Vorteilswelt
Considered a bad omen

Second “doomsday fish” washes up on US coast

Nachrichten
19.11.2024 11:36

In Japanese mythology, it is said to have supernatural powers and its mysterious appearance makes it the object of desire for marine biologists: the oarfish. Now, for the second time this year, a specimen of this extremely rare sea creature has washed up on the US coast. A bad omen?

0 Kommentare

Iridescent scales, a gigantic, snake-like body and an almost bizarre-looking head shape - the oarfish is not just a sight to behold. They live in the cold and dark depths of the oceans and little is known about them. 

Mystical inhabitants of the deep
This is why these impressive sea creatures have always fueled people's superstitions when a specimen comes to the surface. For example, they were said to herald natural disasters such as earthquakes when they surfaced. 

In August 2024, a group of snorkelers discovered a dead oarfish near San Diego. (Bild: Michael Wang/Scripps Institution of Oceanography)
In August 2024, a group of snorkelers discovered a dead oarfish near San Diego.
(Bild: Michael Wang/Scripps Institution of Oceanography)

The fact that the "doomsday fish" washed up on the US coast, where no stone is currently left unturned politically following Donald Trump's election victory, is likely to reinforce their legendary status. US media outlets are already running riot with speculation, albeit not entirely seriously. However, the appearance of the first fish carcass on the Californian coast near San Diego was indeed followed by a minor earthquake measuring 4.4 on the Richter scale. 

Scientists examine fish carcasses
The second specimen was found just last weekend on the beach in Encinitas. Scientists from the Scripps Institution of Oceanography, the NOAA Fisheries Service and the University of San Diego have already examined the first carcass.

Scientists examined the oarfish at the University of San Diego. (Bild: UC San Diego)
Scientists examined the oarfish at the University of San Diego.
(Bild: UC San Diego)
(Bild: UC San Diego)
(Bild: UC San Diego)

Now the second "doomsday fish" is also to be subjected to close scrutiny. Perhaps this will give the scientists a better insight into the life of the mystical fish - and clear up some myths. 

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Michaela Braune
Michaela Braune
