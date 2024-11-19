The fact that the "doomsday fish" washed up on the US coast, where no stone is currently left unturned politically following Donald Trump's election victory, is likely to reinforce their legendary status. US media outlets are already running riot with speculation, albeit not entirely seriously. However, the appearance of the first fish carcass on the Californian coast near San Diego was indeed followed by a minor earthquake measuring 4.4 on the Richter scale.