"Super high IQ" required

Musk offers job for “super high IQ”, without salary

Nachrichten
18.11.2024 18:27

Elon Musk is to play a decisive role in Donald Trump's administration. He is to head the new US "Efficiency Agency" in future as a dual head of all things. However, savings are apparently to be made on the employees that the multi-billionaire is now looking for.

Musk and the Republican entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy are to save no less than two trillion US dollars (around 1.892 trillion euros) in the US budget. After the companies Tesla, SpaceX and X (formerly Twitter), the richest man in the world now also has a "toy" in the form of a government agency in his hands.

This means that the employees of the new authority will not only have an immense amount of work to do, but also the corresponding know-how. Musk is apparently also aware of this and is now looking for people with a "super-high IQ" for this "arduous work".

Authority name with a strange allusion
Musk also makes no secret of what this would mean for working hours: "We don't need any more part-time idea generators. We need revolutionaries who are willing to work 80+ hours a week on unglamorous cost-cutting," reads the X profile of the Department of Government Efficiency - abbreviated to "DOGE".

It is probably no coincidence that the abbreviation is a reference to the humorous cryptocurrency DOGE Coin, which Musk himself has been promoting intensively for years and is said to have already made a lot of money with.

"It will be tedious work, the pay is zero"
Applications for the positions are to be submitted directly via Musk's X platform - the top one percent of applicants will then be personally reviewed by the two heads of the new authority, it is said. 

"This will indeed be a tedious job where you make a lot of enemies and the pay is zero," Musk wrote. 

Trump: "I can't get him out of here"
The multi-billionaire's commitment to the controversial election winner Trump already caused an international stir during the election campaign. Since the result was announced, he has been a permanent guest at Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence in Florida and accompanies him to almost all public events.

The election winner joked at the gala night: "Elon won't be going home. I can't get him out of here, at least not until I don't like him anymore."

"Mass redundancies" until Independence Day
The two efficiency managers now have until US Independence Day on July 4, 2026 (the 250th anniversary of which is next year) to implement "sweeping changes" - including "mass layoffs of federal employees".

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Stephan Brodicky
Stephan Brodicky
