ÖFB balance sheet 2024? “If we keep playing like this…”

European Championship fairytale ended brutally

In the nominally strongest European Championship group with France, the Netherlands and Poland, the Austrians took first place, and the tournament tree on which they subsequently landed was enough to make you dream. They were only able to meet the supposedly strongest teams in the final, and the big sensation seemed within their grasp. But then came the self-destruction - against, of all teams, the Turks, who were not blessed with too much class and who they had beaten 6:1 at the Happel Stadium just a few months earlier. In the end, they were knocked out in the round of 16 of the European Championship, just like in 2021, except that under Franco Foda they only lost to the eventual European champions Italy after extra time.