Trump makes big tech critic head of authority

Carr's reforms are said to have saved billions

The Republican Carr has already been working as an FCC commissioner for some time. In his role, he has helped to modernize infrastructure rules and accelerate the expansion of high-speed networks, according to the FCC website. His reforms have reduced bureaucracy to the tune of billions of dollars and expanded America's global leadership position in the 5G mobile communications standard. According to a report in the New York Times, X CEO and future government advisor Elon Musk is also said to have spoken out in favor of Carr's appointment. Carr said on the X platform that he would be honored to serve in the role.