Fiennes didn’t originally want to be a movie star

"Pure cinema"

In the Vatican thriller "Conclave" (cinema release 21.11.), which is based on the novel of the same name by Robert Harris, Fiennes plays a cardinal who has to organize the papal election while going through a crisis of faith himself. "Conclave" is a chamber play that almost has elements of Shakespeare. "But not for a minute did it feel like theater," emphasized Fiennes. "This is pure cinema." Fiennes praised director Edward Berger for this. The Wolfsburg-born filmmaker has "a sense of cinema"