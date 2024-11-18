Collector had two deadly mushrooms in her basket

One man's sorrow is another man's mushroom joy: the frequent rainfall this autumn may have been a pain in the neck for many of our fellow countrymen, but for the mushrooms, the long-lasting moisture, coupled with the falling temperatures after the summer, was the ideal breeding ground. "Mushroom growth hasn't been as diverse as this year for ages," says Albert Kapun from the City of Linz's mushroom advisory service. And so the good conditions for porcini mushrooms, parasols and co. were also noticeable in terms of numbers: "We had five times as many consultations this year as last year, with around 160 in the last month and a half," says Kapun.