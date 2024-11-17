Laborious rescue
Strains underestimated: Six hikers in mountain distress
They had underestimated the exertions of their mountain tour from Unterlaussa to the Ennserhütte: 13 mountain rescuers and an alpine policeman had to rescue six hikers from the Amstetten district.
At around 9 a.m. on Saturday, six hikers from the Amstetten district set off on a tour from Unterlaussa to the Ennserhütte to spend the night there. The planned route led them through rocky and exposed ridge terrain via the "Bodenwies" towards Langlackenmauer. Due to the length of the tour, the exposure and the advanced time of day, the hikers were no longer able to continue their tour independently and made an emergency call at 4 pm.
13 mountain rescuers immediately set off
Due to the weather conditions and the darkness that soon set in, it was not possible for the air police to rescue the uninjured people. An Alpine police officer provided moral support to the now exhausted hikers over the phone. The mountain rescuers reached the group around two hours after the emergency call.
Protracted descent
The descent was lengthy due to the challenging terrain, and the rescuers had to repeatedly secure steep sections of the terrain with ropes. After a long day, the group reached the safe valley unharmed at around 8 pm. There were 13 mountain rescuers and an alpine policeman on duty.
