Strains underestimated: Six hikers in mountain distress

At around 9 a.m. on Saturday, six hikers from the Amstetten district set off on a tour from Unterlaussa to the Ennserhütte to spend the night there. The planned route led them through rocky and exposed ridge terrain via the "Bodenwies" towards Langlackenmauer. Due to the length of the tour, the exposure and the advanced time of day, the hikers were no longer able to continue their tour independently and made an emergency call at 4 pm.