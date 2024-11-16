Youngest candidate for provincial election comes from SPÖ

Election campaign online

"My main issues in my election campaign will be the Neusiedl am See indoor swimming pool, I want to campaign for better political education in schools and set up and promote a district youth group," she says. She believes it is important to reach out to all young people who are interested in politics and want to get involved. The 18-year-old from Neudorf is starting her youth election campaign with an online youth survey on Instagram and TikTok via her channels, as well as online via google forms. "Wherever I can reach young people," she smiles. She wants to know what really moves young people in the district. "We tick differently to older people and there are many different groups with different sensitivities."