18 years young
Youngest candidate for provincial election comes from SPÖ
The provincial elections will take place in January. Katharina Egger from Neudorf bei Parndorf is running for the SPÖ and is the youngest candidate of all the parties in Burgenland.
The provincial election takes place in January. The parties are slowly presenting their candidates. In the district of Neusiedl am See, it is not the "long-established" politicians who are being brought before the curtain, but a newcomer. Katharina Egger from Neudorf bei Parndorf has just turned 18 in mid-September. She is the youngest candidate on the list. The girl describes herself as committed, well integrated in her community through her membership of the Hatsko Kolo tambourine association and the rural youth, and she wants to have a say in the adult world - to give the young people a voice.
Election campaign online
"My main issues in my election campaign will be the Neusiedl am See indoor swimming pool, I want to campaign for better political education in schools and set up and promote a district youth group," she says. She believes it is important to reach out to all young people who are interested in politics and want to get involved. The 18-year-old from Neudorf is starting her youth election campaign with an online youth survey on Instagram and TikTok via her channels, as well as online via google forms. "Wherever I can reach young people," she smiles. She wants to know what really moves young people in the district. "We tick differently to older people and there are many different groups with different sensitivities."
Egger is listed in 13th place on the district election list in Neusiedl. By the way: Kilian Brandstätter was presented as a youth candidate in 2015. He was 23 at the time and is still a youth spokesperson today. "At some point, you have to realize that you are no longer in touch with the young people and ask the next generation to step up to the plate. Katharina is ideally suited for this."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
