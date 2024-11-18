Tierparadies Schabenreith asks for support

Working every day for animals in need - for 31 years

Tierparadies Schabenreith is not only an officially approved animal shelter, but also a cooperation partner of the state of Upper Austria, a wild animal rescue center and an animal rescue organization for the district of Kirchdorf an der Krems, which is on duty around the clock. Here, animals that have been found or confiscated by the authorities find protection, the best medical care and a loving home. The Tierparadies is currently home to around 500 animals, including dogs, cats, pigs, chickens, deer, ducks, foxes, goats and birds. The valuable work of the Tierparadies was recognized in 2012 when it was nominated for the German Federal Animal Welfare Award.