Every euro counts
Tierparadies Schabenreith asks for support
More and more animals are finding their way to Tierparadies Schabenreith - mistreated, neglected or abandoned. They all urgently need help, which can only be provided with your support. The increasing numbers of animals in need of help and the consequences of extreme weather conditions are pushing the Tierparadies to the limits of its financial resources.
Doris Hofner-Foltin and Harald Hofner laid the foundations for today's "Tierparadies Schabenreith" animal sanctuary in 1993 with the purchase of the "Schabenreith" farm in Steinbach am Ziehberg, Upper Austria. Since the association was founded in 1999, they have dedicated themselves body and soul to the welfare of animals in need - both domestic and wild. Find out more on the official website.
Working every day for animals in need - for 31 years
Tierparadies Schabenreith is not only an officially approved animal shelter, but also a cooperation partner of the state of Upper Austria, a wild animal rescue center and an animal rescue organization for the district of Kirchdorf an der Krems, which is on duty around the clock. Here, animals that have been found or confiscated by the authorities find protection, the best medical care and a loving home. The Tierparadies is currently home to around 500 animals, including dogs, cats, pigs, chickens, deer, ducks, foxes, goats and birds. The valuable work of the Tierparadies was recognized in 2012 when it was nominated for the German Federal Animal Welfare Award.
Tragic fates are the order of the day
Last year, Tierparadies Schabenreith rescued seven severely abused dogs from a "torture cellar" - an event that shook the entire country. On September 1, 2023, a total of 44 severely emaciated dogs were discovered in a house in Ansfelden, locked up in cages that were far too small and in complete darkness. Bitches "Simsalabim" and "Tartuffel" were rehomed after intensive care; the other five rescued dogs still have a home at Tierparadies Schabenreith.
In September 2024, the organization also rescued hundreds of swallows that were caught in a storm and heavy rain. The plight of cats is also omnipresent: every year, the team saves countless cats that have been heartlessly "dumped" or hit by cars from certain death.
Everything about the Schabenreith Animal Paradise
These and many other current rescue missions and animal fates can always be found on the Tierparadies' Facebook and Instagram profiles. For impressions and an insight into the everyday life of the Tierparadies Schabenreith team, you are also welcome to visit the YouTube channel.
Financial support urgently needed
"The massive increase in costs over the last two years is almost impossible to cope with, and Tierparadies is dependent on donations from animal lovers in order to continue to provide good care, especially for the mistreated and sick animals. The extreme weather conditions are an additional burden, as a result of which serious storm damage has already had to be repaired several times," explains Chairman & Animal Shelter Manager Harald Hofner.
Please help us to help
As a non-profit animal welfare organization, Tierparadies Schabenreith urgently needs your support. With a donation you make possible: rescue missions, medical care, food and care. Every contribution counts!
Online donations: www.tierparadies.at/spendenformular
Donation account: IBAN: AT53 2011 1839 5648 3900, BIC: GIBAATWWXXX
PayPal: paypal@tierparadies.at
Teaming: www.teaming.net/tierparadiesschabenreith
Tierparadies Schabenreith has carried the Austrian seal of approval for donations for over 10 years, which stands for security, transparency and responsibility - your donations are tax-deductible. Please state your name, address and date of birth. If you have any questions, please contact us by e-mail at spenden@tierparadies.at. Help give hope and make a life worth living possible. Thank you very much.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
