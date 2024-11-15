Exclusive excursions
Benko’s hunts: Mr. Wolf and the Tafelspitz round
René Benko has been hunting for many years. And not just with politicians.
In the heyday of his now financially ailing Signa Group, the financial juggler deliberately used hunting invitations to constantly expand his network in real estate and business circles. Even a former head of the state-owned federal real estate company was to appear on Signa's internal invitation lists.
Signa Holding operated its own hunting estates in Burgenland and Tyrol, and the hunting operations were discontinued by administrator Christof Stapf at the beginning of December 2023, just a few days after the bankruptcy. Until then, the company had even employed full-time hunters. Even after his personal bankruptcy, the real estate speculator still has the hunting ground in Stüblergut in Styria at his disposal as a company, which is owned by the Benkos' Laura Private Foundation via a subsidiary.
Hunting bears in a private jet
For years, however, Benko was an integral part of an elite hunting party that regularly traveled to Hungary, the Czech Republic and the Romanian Carpathians. They traveled in a private jet in keeping with their status and sometimes covered the last few meters in a helicopter in order to get a shot at wild animals such as bears. These rounds were organized by a Liechtenstein entrepreneur who likes to pull the strings in the background.
In addition to the Signa founder, entrepreneur and Benko friend Siegfried Wolf is always present. Former Bank Austria CEO and later Sberbank Austria boss Gerhard Randa. The billionaire German meat manufacturer Clemens Tönnies. The former Boris Becker manager and Romanian oligarch Ion Tiriac. Or the former Daimler board member and Russia lobbyist Klaus Mangold.
At the end of September 2014, for example, the Liechtenstein organizer wrote an email in which he provided "dear hunting friends" with "details about bear (wolf and boar) in Turgu Mures" (Romania).
At the end of October 2014, Benko received two invitations for December. One for the Czech Republic, the other for a hunt with Siegfried Wolf.
However, the group did not just meet to go stalking together. Putin expert Klaus Mangold organized annual Tafelspitz rounds, which traditionally took place on the Arlberg on the second day of New Year.
Mangold, who was also known as "Mister Russia" in Germany, had a consultancy contract with Benko's Signa Holding from 2014. Apparently to open doors to German industrialists. The fee amounted to 25,000 euros per month.
