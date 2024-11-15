Benko’s hunts: Mr. Wolf and the Tafelspitz round

Signa Holding operated its own hunting estates in Burgenland and Tyrol, and the hunting operations were discontinued by administrator Christof Stapf at the beginning of December 2023, just a few days after the bankruptcy. Until then, the company had even employed full-time hunters. Even after his personal bankruptcy, the real estate speculator still has the hunting ground in Stüblergut in Styria at his disposal as a company, which is owned by the Benkos' Laura Private Foundation via a subsidiary.