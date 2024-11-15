Israel wants to give Trump a “gift” in January

Patel also objected to a report by the NGO Human Rights Watch, which said, among other things, that Israeli decision-makers were committing the "war crime of forced displacement". The forced displacement of Palestinians was a "red line" for the USA, said Patel. But it was "perfectly fine and acceptable to ask civilians to evacuate a certain area while certain military operations are being conducted" and then allow them to go back home, Patel said. "We have not seen any kind of specific forced displacement."