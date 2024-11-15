Ski queen is back
Vonn makes it clear: “I wouldn’t do it then”
Lindsey Vonn returns from skiing retirement. Five years after ending her career, the US superstar dares to make a comeback - with an artificial knee!
"I'm not someone who is afraid. No one is immune to the dangers of skiing, but I love it and it's a risk I'm willing to take." With these words, Lindsey Vonn put an end to weeks of speculation, confirming what no one could have imagined until a few weeks ago: The former exceptional athlete is returning to the World Cup! Five and a half years after the end of her career, at the age of 40, with an artificial (!) knee. "It's fantastic, it was never planned," says Vonn. She was plagued by countless injuries during her career and had to undergo an operation "every twelve to 14 months".
Pain-free at last
But the one in April worked - part of her right kneecap was cut off and replaced with a titanium piece. Lindsey was finally pain-free. Ten weeks later, she ventured out on skis. "I had such a big smile that it went all the way to the back of my helmet," laughed Vonn.
When the World Ski Association introduced the wild card for particularly successful ex-athletes in July, from which Marcel Hirscher also benefited, she pricked up her ears. "Skiing is my life," the 82-time World Cup winner explained repeatedly. "No matter how many business deals I make or which companies I set up, it will never be able to replace the adrenaline, the speed and the thrill of skiing."
Training camp in Colorado
As of today, Vonn is once again part of the US ski team. After a few weeks of private training, she travels to Copper Mountain for a training camp tomorrow. She wants to start as a forerunner at the speed season opener in Beaver Creek. In order to apply for a World Cup wildcard, Vonn will then need a few more FIS points. "I wouldn't return if I didn't have any ambitions," the four-time overall World Cup winner, Olympic champion and world champion makes clear.
The former record holder is chasing a record in her second career - the oldest World Cup winner is Federica Brignone at 34 years and 104 days. Vonn doesn't want to know anything about that (yet). "I love being fast. How fast can I be? I don't know."
