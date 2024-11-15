Vonn makes it clear: “I wouldn’t do it then”

"I'm not someone who is afraid. No one is immune to the dangers of skiing, but I love it and it's a risk I'm willing to take." With these words, Lindsey Vonn put an end to weeks of speculation, confirming what no one could have imagined until a few weeks ago: The former exceptional athlete is returning to the World Cup! Five and a half years after the end of her career, at the age of 40, with an artificial (!) knee. "It's fantastic, it was never planned," says Vonn. She was plagued by countless injuries during her career and had to undergo an operation "every twelve to 14 months".