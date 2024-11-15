Smokers back in the EU’s sights

Black MP Lukas Mandl is also against a smoking ban in pubs. In an interview, he says: "Smoking is harmful, but it is clearly the wrong way to curtail freedoms. The EU should certainly not make centralized recommendations to the countries." Social Democrat representative Günther Sidl also thinks the plan goes too far: "A ban would overshoot the mark in pubs. Even if it is only a recommendation and not a legislative proposal: enough must be enough." Helmut Brandstätter from the Neos party takes a similar view. His motto is "freedom and consideration instead of over-regulation."