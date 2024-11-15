Full Metal Mayrhofen
Tyrol: Mayrhofen mutates into the Mecca of heavy metal
It's going to be tough in Tyrol in 2025: the first edition of "Full Metal Mayrhofen" will take place from March 31 to April 5. The winter offshoot of Wacken will thrill visitors with bands such as Warkings, Clawfinger and Saltatio Mortis.
At the end of winter 2025, unique acts such as Saltatio Mortis, Faun and Hämatom will storm the region and the mountains, turning the Tyrolean vacation region of Mayrhofen-Hippach into the Alpine center of heavy metal. This is where the traditions of the Alpine region come together with the passion of heavy metal fans. But headbanging is far from everything: away from the stages, metal fans can go skiing, snowboarding, winter hiking or explore the surrounding excursion destinations, relax with metal yoga, wellness and spa offers and enjoy local cuisine.
Now or never
Holger Hübner, co-organizer and co-founder of Wacken, the largest metal festival in the world, is in charge of the hard offensive in the tranquil Tyrolean countryside. "In recent years, fans have been asking us more and more often when we're going to do something in the mountains again", he explains the brand new event, "the answer is: now or never again. Mayrhofen welcomed us with open arms. The response was euphoric and the opportunities on site are fantastic."
Mayrhofen is located 630 meters above sea level in the rear Zillertal valley and therefore in the heart of Tyrol. Framed by the striking three-thousand-metre peaks of the Zillertal and Tux Alps, the town is the flagship of Austrian alpine tourism - in winter as well as in summer. The Snowbombing Festival has been held here every year since 2005. With Full Metal Mayrhofen, another powerful music event is now coming to Mayrhofen, bringing heavy metal to the Zillertal on a grand scale for the first time.
Colorful band line-up
The line-up is also more than impressive. Already confirmed are German medieval metallers Saltatio Mortis, Faun, Hämatom, crossover legends Clawfinger, Deine Cousine, Tyrolean local heroes Warkings, All For Metal, Bokassa, Insanity Alert (also from Tyrol), Enemy Inside, Dominum, Serious Black, Skyline, Heavy Kevy, Tuxeedo and Mit ohne Strom. More top-class bands are to follow as soon as possible.
Tickets and information
You can now find the various ticket options and all other information about the festival at www.full-metal-mayrhofen.com. You can look forward to a new festival highlight in Austria.
