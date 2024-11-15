Tyrol: Mayrhofen mutates into the Mecca of heavy metal

Now or never

Holger Hübner, co-organizer and co-founder of Wacken, the largest metal festival in the world, is in charge of the hard offensive in the tranquil Tyrolean countryside. "In recent years, fans have been asking us more and more often when we're going to do something in the mountains again", he explains the brand new event, "the answer is: now or never again. Mayrhofen welcomed us with open arms. The response was euphoric and the opportunities on site are fantastic."