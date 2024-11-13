AI company DeepL unveils real-time language translator

Following a financing round in May, DeepL is valued at two billion US dollars (1.9 billion euros). Germany's most valuable AI start-up recently expanded its product portfolio to include a writing assistant with artificial intelligence (DeepL Write Pro). In July, DeepL launched a new generation of its language model (LLM) to measurably increase the quality of its machine translations. The company referred to blind tests with language experts, which showed that DeepL translations based on the new "Large Language Model" were rated better than the results of systems from large Internet companies in the USA.