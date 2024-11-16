I have shingles – what should I know?

Symptoms: Shingles often begins with an unpleasant discomfort in the affected area, which can manifest itself as itching or burning pain. Some sufferers also report general symptoms such as fever and headaches. A reddish rash is typical, which is accompanied by blisters that can be caused by mild to severe pain. These blisters usually appear on one side, in a band-like pattern over the back and chest, but can also occur in other parts of the body. As they progress, the blisters can burst, crust over and heal slowly within seven to ten days.

Reason: A trigger for shingles is often a previous chickenpox infection in childhood, as the virus remains in the body and can be reactivated later. Current factors that favor reactivation are mainly stress and infections such as pneumonia or influenza. Serious illnesses, such as cancer, can also increase the risk. In general, there is a higher risk if the immune system is weakened for other reasons.

Preventive care: Prophylaxis consists of a vaccination, which is recommended for all adults aged 60 and over and for people with immune deficiencies aged 18 and over. This vaccination is also possible if you have already contracted shingles.