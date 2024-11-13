Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Because of interview

Club legend drags Schalke 04 to court

Nachrichten
13.11.2024 11:32

Things are getting more and more chaotic at Schalke 04. Keeper Ralf Fährmann, a true club legend, has now sued his employer.

0 Kommentare

The 36-year-old, who has played no part in the team since January, had given an interview to "Sport Bild" in October that had not been approved by the club. As a result, Fährmann was given a warning - which is now the reason for the lawsuit, as reported by the "WAZ".

The goalkeeper probably wants to have the warning withdrawn because otherwise he could be dismissed without notice in the event of further misconduct.

(Bild: APA/AFP)
(Bild: APA/AFP)

Fährmann was advised by club officials in the summer to look for a new employer. However, the 36-year-old refused and wants to sit out his well-paid contract until 2025. Since then, Fährmann, who has played over 200 Bundesliga games for Schalke, has been training with Schalke's U23 team.

Fährmann: "I have earned my contract"
A few weeks ago, he gave an interview to "Sport Bild" in which he justified why he does not want to terminate his contract. "I've worked hard for everything, I've fought and suffered. I've earned this contract. It's as simple as that," said Fährmann.

The interview had not been approved by the club, but was subsequently released for publication. However, Fährmann could not avoid a warning. As the "Bild" newspaper speculates, Schalke is probably relying on a passage in the contract of the German Football League (DFL). This states that all interviews must be announced to the media department of the clubs.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von krone Sport
krone Sport
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf