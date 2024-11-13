Because of interview
Club legend drags Schalke 04 to court
Things are getting more and more chaotic at Schalke 04. Keeper Ralf Fährmann, a true club legend, has now sued his employer.
The 36-year-old, who has played no part in the team since January, had given an interview to "Sport Bild" in October that had not been approved by the club. As a result, Fährmann was given a warning - which is now the reason for the lawsuit, as reported by the "WAZ".
The goalkeeper probably wants to have the warning withdrawn because otherwise he could be dismissed without notice in the event of further misconduct.
Fährmann was advised by club officials in the summer to look for a new employer. However, the 36-year-old refused and wants to sit out his well-paid contract until 2025. Since then, Fährmann, who has played over 200 Bundesliga games for Schalke, has been training with Schalke's U23 team.
Fährmann: "I have earned my contract"
A few weeks ago, he gave an interview to "Sport Bild" in which he justified why he does not want to terminate his contract. "I've worked hard for everything, I've fought and suffered. I've earned this contract. It's as simple as that," said Fährmann.
The interview had not been approved by the club, but was subsequently released for publication. However, Fährmann could not avoid a warning. As the "Bild" newspaper speculates, Schalke is probably relying on a passage in the contract of the German Football League (DFL). This states that all interviews must be announced to the media department of the clubs.
