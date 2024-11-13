Automatically saved design

New market in Graz
What would the Christmas season be without arts and crafts, roasted almonds and mulled wine? To ensure that all this can be offered, the city of Graz has been working hard behind the scenes since the beginning of the year. But Advent also arrives far away from the big city. An overview of the most beautiful Christmas markets.
When the temperatures drop below zero, the best way to warm your hands is with a cup of mulled wine. This cozy feeling of the Christmas season will soon return to the provincial capital, as Advent markets will open at 16 locations in Graz on November 22.
That's one more market than last year: "This year, a Christmas village with artistic light installations, arts and crafts and a regional gastronomic offer is being created on Karmeliterplatz," explains City Councillor for Tourism Günter Riegler (ÖVP).
The concept for the huts at the Iron Gate is also new. 20 stands offer arts and crafts - but also a music program ranging from jazz and folk music to a "Christmas Disco". "The Iron Gate has been rethought. Our charity organizations used to be there," says City Manager Verena Hölzlsauer. This year, eight different locations are home to charity huts where organizations such as the Red Cross serve drinks.
Show carving of the ice crib in Stainz
However, the Christmas program actually begins on 21 November, when around 760,000 LEDs light up. For a total of five weeks, Energie Graz workers will be busy assembling them in advance. From November 30, the well-known ice nativity scene will also be set up in the Landhaus courtyard. Once again, 35 tons of ice will be sculpted by Finnish artist Kimmo Frosti. A highlight: "On 23 November, a show carving event will be held in Stainz - the ice figures will also be made tangible for visually impaired people," says Hölzlsauer.
Meanwhile, the Christmas tree is already on the main square. The 29 meter high and 80 year old spruce comes from Altaussee - benches were carpentered from last year's tree. Like Christmas presents around the tree, the stalls are already being diligently set up here. Children will soon find their happiness in the fairytale forest on Schloßbergplatz or with the free childcare provided by the Kinderfreunde. What's more, public transport is free again on all Advent Saturdays.
Far away from the big city, Styria has plenty of contemplation and tradition to offer. An overview of the most Christmassy places in the country.
Mariazellerland
Mariazell Advent starts on November 21 with a Christmas concert by the Vienna Boys' Choir. After the opening, there are lantern walks, craft sessions and readings every Thursday to Sunday until Christmas. A special feature is the six-ton Advent wreath with a diameter of twelve meters - it carries 24 candles, one of which is lit every day.
Stübing
"Tannengrass und Lebzeltstern" is the name of the Advent program at the Stübing Open-Air Museum. Visitors of all ages are invited to experience old traditions: from Christmas carols and gingerbread decorating to old crafts such as spinning or Kraxen weaving.
Eibiswald
Since 2012, the Zwanzleitner family has been transforming the large garden of the Kloepferkeller in Eibiswald into a Christmas wonderland. Little houses, animals and angels have been made from old bedside cabinets and bed frames from the attic. It is an antithesis to the shrill Christmas markets - guests should find peace and quiet here. Admission is free of charge.
Admont
On December 13 to 15, 2024 , the magic of Christmas comes to Admont Abbey. The beautiful market will take place for the 25th time in the outdoor area of the Benedictine monastery. Children can look forward to a Christmas post office.
Schladming
On November 30 and December 14, the hiking trail along the Talbach stream in Schladming is illuminated with light effects. There will also be singing and music. It is one of many events in the Schladming-Dachstein region.
