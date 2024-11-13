Automatically saved design

Show carving of the ice crib in Stainz

However, the Christmas program actually begins on 21 November, when around 760,000 LEDs light up. For a total of five weeks, Energie Graz workers will be busy assembling them in advance. From November 30, the well-known ice nativity scene will also be set up in the Landhaus courtyard. Once again, 35 tons of ice will be sculpted by Finnish artist Kimmo Frosti. A highlight: "On 23 November, a show carving event will be held in Stainz - the ice figures will also be made tangible for visually impaired people," says Hölzlsauer.