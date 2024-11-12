FPÖ comeback despite trial and party resignation

"Everyone deserves a second chance"

Because Kickl's fallen confidant and security spokesperson is working for Upper Austrian MP Hermann Brückl in the new legislative period after the National Council elections. The "Krone" investigated. For the FPÖ education spokesman, everyone deserves a second chance. "I have been friends with Hans-Jörg Jenewein for 15 years. I never had a dispute with him. If there is a conviction, the situation will have to be reassessed anyway."